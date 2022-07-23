Homozygous Recessive Genotype

A homozygous recessive genotype refers to having two identical alleles for a particular gene, both of which are recessive. In the case of sickle-cell anemia, the mutation in the HBB gene leads to the production of abnormal hemoglobin. An individual must inherit two copies of the mutated allele (one from each parent) to express the disease phenotype, which is confirmed through ASO testing when both alleles are detected.