In this chapter, we focused on a mode of inheritance referred to as quantitative genetics, as well as many of the statistical parameters utilized to study quantitative traits. Along the way, we found opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which geneticists acquired much of their understanding of quantitative genetics. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions:



How do we assess environmental factors to determine if they impact the phenotype of a quantitatively inherited trait?