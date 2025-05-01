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- Regulation of Transposable Elements definitions16. Transposable Elements15 Terms
- Regulation of Transposable Elements quiz16. Transposable Elements15 Terms
- Types of Mutations quiz #117. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination40 Terms
- Types of Mutations quiz #217. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination29 Terms
- Types of Mutations definitions17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination30 Terms
- Spontaneous Mutations quiz #117. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination11 Terms
- Spontaneous Mutations definitions17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination15 Terms
- Induced Mutations quiz #117. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination13 Terms
- Induced Mutations definitions17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination14 Terms