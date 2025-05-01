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- Functional Genomics quiz15. Genomes and Genomics15 Terms
- Proteomics definitions15. Genomes and Genomics14 Terms
- Proteomics quiz15. Genomes and Genomics15 Terms
- Discovery of Transposable Elements quiz #116. Transposable Elements10 Terms
- Discovery of Transposable Elements definitions16. Transposable Elements15 Terms
- Transposable Elements in Prokaryotes definitions16. Transposable Elements13 Terms
- Transposable Elements in Prokaryotes quiz16. Transposable Elements15 Terms
- Transposable Elements in Eukaryotes quiz #116. Transposable Elements10 Terms
- Transposable Elements in Eukaryotes definitions16. Transposable Elements15 Terms