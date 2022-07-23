Textbook Question
Outline the roles played by restriction enzymes and vectors in cloning DNA.
What are some of the impacts of biotechnology on crop plants in the United States?
Summarize the arguments for and against patenting genetically modified organisms.
How has the use of model organisms advanced our knowledge of the genes that control human diseases?
If you knew that a devastating late-onset inherited disease runs in your family (in other words, a disease that does not appear until later in life) and you could be tested for it at the age of 20, would you want to know whether you are a carrier? Would your answer be likely to change when you reach age 40?
Why do you think discoveries in genetics have been recognized with so many Nobel Prizes?