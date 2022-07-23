Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Introduction to Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 1 - Introduction to GeneticsProblem 14
Chapter 1, Problem 14

How has the use of model organisms advanced our knowledge of the genes that control human diseases?

Step 1: Understand what model organisms are — these are non-human species, such as fruit flies (Drosophila), mice, or zebrafish, that are extensively studied to gain insights into biological processes relevant to humans.
Step 2: Recognize that many genes are conserved across species, meaning that genes controlling fundamental biological functions in model organisms often have counterparts in humans.
Step 3: Explore how genetic manipulation techniques (like gene knockouts or transgenics) in model organisms allow scientists to observe the effects of specific gene changes, helping to identify gene functions related to diseases.
Step 4: Learn that studying disease phenotypes in model organisms helps researchers understand the molecular pathways and mechanisms underlying human diseases, which can be difficult to study directly in humans.
Step 5: Appreciate that discoveries made in model organisms have led to the identification of disease-causing genes, development of treatments, and improved diagnostic tools for human genetic diseases.

Model Organisms in Genetics

Model organisms are non-human species extensively studied to understand biological processes. They have genetic, cellular, or physiological similarities to humans, making them valuable for studying gene functions and disease mechanisms. Examples include fruit flies, mice, and zebrafish.
Gene Function and Disease Mechanisms

Studying genes in model organisms helps identify how specific genes contribute to normal development and disease. By manipulating genes, researchers can observe effects on health, revealing pathways and mutations involved in human diseases.
Translational Research and Genetic Conservation

Many genes are conserved across species, allowing findings in model organisms to be applied to humans. This conservation enables translational research, where discoveries in models lead to understanding human genetic diseases and developing treatments.
Textbook Question

What are some of the impacts of biotechnology on crop plants in the United States?

Textbook Question

Summarize the arguments for and against patenting genetically modified organisms.

Textbook Question

We all carry about 20,000 genes in our genome. So far, patents have been issued for more than 6000 of these genes. Do you think that companies or individuals should be able to patent human genes? Why or why not?

Textbook Question

If you knew that a devastating late-onset inherited disease runs in your family (in other words, a disease that does not appear until later in life) and you could be tested for it at the age of 20, would you want to know whether you are a carrier? Would your answer be likely to change when you reach age 40?

Textbook Question

Why do you think discoveries in genetics have been recognized with so many Nobel Prizes?

Textbook Question

The Age of Genetics was created by remarkable advances in the use of biotechnology to manipulate plant and animal genomes. Given that the world population reached 7.5 billion people in 2017 and is expected to reach 9.7 billion in 2050, some scientists have proposed that only the worldwide introduction of genetically modified (GM) foods will increase crop yields enough to meet future nutritional demands. Pest resistance, herbicide, cold, drought, and salinity tolerance, along with increased nutrition, are seen as positive attributes of GM foods. However, others caution that unintended harm to other organisms, reduced effectiveness to pesticides, gene transfer to nontarget species, allergenicity, and as yet unknown effects on human health are potential concerns regarding GM foods. If you were in a position to control the introduction of a GM primary food product (rice, for example), what criteria would you establish before allowing such introduction?

