Describe the central dogma of molecular genetics and how it serves as the basis of modern genetics.
How many different proteins, each with a unique amino acid sequence, can be constructed that have a length of five amino acids?
Outline the roles played by restriction enzymes and vectors in cloning DNA.
Summarize the arguments for and against patenting genetically modified organisms.
We all carry about 20,000 genes in our genome. So far, patents have been issued for more than 6000 of these genes. Do you think that companies or individuals should be able to patent human genes? Why or why not?
How has the use of model organisms advanced our knowledge of the genes that control human diseases?