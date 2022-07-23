Step 1: Understand the context of Griffith's experiment. Griffith worked with two strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria: a virulent smooth (S) strain with a polysaccharide capsule and a non-virulent rough (R) strain without the capsule. He observed that when he injected mice with heat-killed S strain and live R strain together, the mice died, and live S strain bacteria were recovered. This suggested that some 'transforming principle' from the dead S strain converted R strain into virulent S strain.