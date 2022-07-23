Discuss the reasons proteins were generally favored over DNA as the genetic material before 1940. What was the role of the tetranucleotide hypothesis in this controversy?
Why were ³²P and ³⁵S chosen for use in the Hershey–Chase experiment? Discuss the rationale and conclusions of this experiment.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Radioactive Isotope Labeling
Hershey–Chase Experiment Design
Conclusions of the Hershey–Chase Experiment
Contrast the contributions made to an understanding of transformation by Griffith and by Avery and his colleagues.
When Avery and his colleagues had obtained what was concluded to be the transforming factor from the IIIS virulent cells, they treated the fraction with proteases, RNase, and DNase, followed in each case by the assay for retention or loss of transforming ability. What were the purpose and results of these experiments? What conclusions were drawn?
Does the design of the Hershey–Chase experiment distinguish between DNA and RNA as the molecule serving as the genetic material? Why or why not?
What observations are consistent with the conclusion that DNA serves as the genetic material in eukaryotes? List and discuss them.
What are the exceptions to the general rule that DNA is the genetic material in all organisms? What evidence supports these exceptions?