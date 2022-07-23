Skip to main content
Does the design of the Hershey–Chase experiment distinguish between DNA and RNA as the molecule serving as the genetic material? Why or why not?

Step 1: Understand the goal of the Hershey–Chase experiment, which was to determine whether DNA or protein is the genetic material in bacteriophages (viruses that infect bacteria).
Step 2: Review the experimental design: Hershey and Chase used two different radioactive isotopes to label the components of the phage. They labeled DNA with radioactive phosphorus-32 (\(^{32}P\)) because DNA contains phosphorus, and they labeled protein with radioactive sulfur-35 (\(^{35}S\)) because proteins contain sulfur but DNA does not.
Step 3: Analyze what happens during the experiment: After allowing the labeled phages to infect bacteria, they used a blender to separate the phage protein coats from the bacterial cells and then measured radioactivity in the bacteria and in the phage coats.
Step 4: Consider whether the experiment distinguishes DNA from RNA: Since the radioactive label for nucleic acids was phosphorus-32, which labels all nucleic acids (both DNA and RNA contain phosphorus), the experiment does not specifically distinguish DNA from RNA. It only distinguishes nucleic acids from proteins.
Step 5: Conclude that the Hershey–Chase experiment demonstrated that nucleic acids (DNA or RNA) enter the bacterial cells and carry genetic information, but it does not differentiate between DNA and RNA as the genetic material. Additional evidence was needed to confirm that DNA, not RNA, is the genetic material.

Hershey–Chase Experiment Design

The Hershey–Chase experiment used bacteriophages labeled with radioactive isotopes to track DNA and protein during infection. Phosphorus-32 labeled DNA, while sulfur-35 labeled protein, allowing researchers to determine which molecule entered bacterial cells. This design specifically tested DNA versus protein, not RNA.
Distinction Between DNA and RNA

DNA and RNA are both nucleic acids but differ chemically; DNA contains deoxyribose sugar, while RNA contains ribose. The Hershey–Chase experiment did not differentiate between DNA and RNA because it only labeled DNA with phosphorus-32, assuming DNA was the nucleic acid present in phages, not considering RNA as genetic material.
Identification of Genetic Material

The experiment demonstrated that DNA, not protein, entered bacterial cells and directed viral replication, supporting DNA as the genetic material. However, it did not explicitly rule out RNA because RNA was not labeled or tested, so the experiment distinguished DNA from protein but not DNA from RNA.
Textbook Question

Contrast the contributions made to an understanding of transformation by Griffith and by Avery and his colleagues.

Textbook Question

When Avery and his colleagues had obtained what was concluded to be the transforming factor from the IIIS virulent cells, they treated the fraction with proteases, RNase, and DNase, followed in each case by the assay for retention or loss of transforming ability. What were the purpose and results of these experiments? What conclusions were drawn?

Textbook Question

Why were ³²P and ³⁵S chosen for use in the Hershey–Chase experiment? Discuss the rationale and conclusions of this experiment.

Textbook Question

What observations are consistent with the conclusion that DNA serves as the genetic material in eukaryotes? List and discuss them.

Textbook Question

What are the exceptions to the general rule that DNA is the genetic material in all organisms? What evidence supports these exceptions?

Textbook Question

Draw the chemical structure of the three components of a nucleotide, and then link the three together. What atoms are removed from the structures when the linkages are formed?

