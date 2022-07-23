Step 1: Begin by drawing the chemical structure of the first dinucleotide composed of adenine (A) and guanine (G). Each nucleotide consists of three parts: a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base (A or G). Connect the phosphate group of the first nucleotide to the 5' carbon of its sugar, and link the 3' carbon of the sugar to the phosphate group of the next nucleotide, forming a phosphodiester bond between A and G.