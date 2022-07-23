When Avery and his colleagues had obtained what was concluded to be the transforming factor from the IIIS virulent cells, they treated the fraction with proteases, RNase, and DNase, followed in each case by the assay for retention or loss of transforming ability. What were the purpose and results of these experiments? What conclusions were drawn?
Ch. 10 - DNA Structure and Analysis
Chapter 10, Problem 8
What observations are consistent with the conclusion that DNA serves as the genetic material in eukaryotes? List and discuss them.
Step 1: Understand the historical context by recognizing that early experiments aimed to identify the molecule responsible for heredity, distinguishing DNA from proteins as the genetic material.
Step 2: Discuss the Avery-MacLeod-McCarty experiment, which showed that purified DNA from a virulent bacterial strain could transform a non-virulent strain, indicating DNA carries genetic information.
Step 3: Explain the Hershey-Chase experiment, where bacteriophages labeled with radioactive DNA and protein demonstrated that DNA, not protein, enters bacterial cells and directs viral replication.
Step 4: Describe observations in eukaryotes such as the correlation between DNA content and chromosome number, and the localization of DNA in the nucleus where genetic information is stored and transmitted.
Step 5: Highlight molecular evidence including the structure of DNA (double helix) and its ability to replicate accurately, supporting its role as the stable carrier of genetic information in eukaryotic cells.
Griffith's Transformation Experiment
This experiment demonstrated that a 'transforming principle' from dead virulent bacteria could genetically alter live non-virulent bacteria, suggesting the presence of a hereditary molecule. It laid the groundwork for identifying DNA as the genetic material.
Avery-MacLeod-McCarty Experiment
Building on Griffith's work, this experiment showed that DNA, not protein or RNA, was responsible for transformation in bacteria. By isolating DNA and demonstrating its ability to transfer genetic information, it provided strong evidence that DNA is the genetic material.
Using bacteriophages labeled with radioactive isotopes, this experiment showed that DNA, not protein, enters bacterial cells during infection and directs viral replication. This confirmed DNA as the genetic material in viruses, supporting its role in eukaryotes as well.
