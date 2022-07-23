Textbook Question
Compare conservative, semiconservative, and dispersive modes of DNA replication.
1298
views
Compare conservative, semiconservative, and dispersive modes of DNA replication.
Describe the role of ¹⁵N in the Meselson–Stahl experiment.
Predict the results of the experiment by Taylor, Woods, and Hughes if replication were
(a) conservative and
(b) dispersive.
In Kornberg's initial experiments, it was rumored that he grew E. coli in Anheuser-Busch beer vats. (Kornberg was working at Washington University in St. Louis.) Why do you think this might have been helpful to the experiment?
How did Kornberg assess the fidelity of DNA polymerase I in copying a DNA template?
Which characteristics of DNA polymerase I raised doubts that its in vivo function is the synthesis of DNA leading to complete replication?