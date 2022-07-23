Textbook Question
What are the requirements for in vitro synthesis of DNA under the direction of DNA polymerase I?
908
views
What are the requirements for in vitro synthesis of DNA under the direction of DNA polymerase I?
In Kornberg's initial experiments, it was rumored that he grew E. coli in Anheuser-Busch beer vats. (Kornberg was working at Washington University in St. Louis.) Why do you think this might have been helpful to the experiment?
How did Kornberg assess the fidelity of DNA polymerase I in copying a DNA template?
Kornberg showed that nucleotides are added to the 3' end of each growing DNA strand. In what way does an exposed 3'-OH group participate in strand elongation?
What was the significance of the polA1 mutation?
Summarize and compare the properties of DNA polymerase I, II, and III.