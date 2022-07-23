Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - DNA Replication and Recombination
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 11 - DNA Replication and RecombinationProblem 7
Chapter 11, Problem 7

In Kornberg's initial experiments, it was rumored that he grew E. coli in Anheuser-Busch beer vats. (Kornberg was working at Washington University in St. Louis.) Why do you think this might have been helpful to the experiment?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of Kornberg's experiments: Kornberg was studying DNA replication and required a source of nucleotides and enzymes to conduct his research. E. coli was a model organism used in these experiments.
Consider the composition of beer: Beer contains nutrients such as sugars, amino acids, and vitamins that can support the growth of microorganisms like E. coli. These nutrients create an ideal environment for bacterial growth.
Analyze the benefits of using beer vats: Beer vats are large-scale fermentation vessels designed to maintain optimal conditions for microbial growth, including temperature, aeration, and nutrient availability. This would have been advantageous for growing large quantities of E. coli needed for biochemical studies.
Relate this to Kornberg's needs: Kornberg required a robust and efficient system to grow E. coli in large amounts to extract enzymes like DNA polymerase for his experiments. Beer vats provided a practical solution for scaling up bacterial cultures.
Conclude the reasoning: Using beer vats likely helped Kornberg by providing a nutrient-rich and controlled environment for E. coli growth, facilitating the production of biological materials necessary for his groundbreaking research on DNA replication.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

E. coli as a Model Organism

E. coli is a widely used model organism in molecular biology due to its simple genetics, rapid growth, and well-understood physiology. Its ability to thrive in various environments makes it ideal for experiments aimed at understanding fundamental biological processes, such as DNA replication and gene expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:12
Transgenic Organisms and Gene Therapy

Nutrient Sources in Microbial Growth

The growth medium is crucial for microbial experiments, as it provides essential nutrients that support cell growth and division. Using Anheuser-Busch beer vats could have offered a rich source of carbohydrates and other nutrients, potentially enhancing the growth rate and metabolic activity of E. coli, thus yielding more robust experimental results.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:46
Cancer Characteristics

Controlled Experimental Conditions

Conducting experiments in a controlled environment, such as a beer vat, allows researchers to manipulate and monitor various factors affecting microbial growth. This control is vital for isolating specific variables, ensuring that the results are reliable and can be attributed to the experimental conditions rather than external influences.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Bacteriophage Life Cycle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the role of ¹⁵N in the Meselson–Stahl experiment.

917
views
Textbook Question

Predict the results of the experiment by Taylor, Woods, and Hughes if replication were

(a) conservative and

(b) dispersive.

1076
views
Textbook Question

What are the requirements for in vitro synthesis of DNA under the direction of DNA polymerase I?

908
views
Textbook Question

How did Kornberg assess the fidelity of DNA polymerase I in copying a DNA template?

726
views
Textbook Question

Which characteristics of DNA polymerase I raised doubts that its in vivo function is the synthesis of DNA leading to complete replication?

854
views
Textbook Question

Kornberg showed that nucleotides are added to the 3' end of each growing DNA strand. In what way does an exposed 3'-OH group participate in strand elongation?

926
views