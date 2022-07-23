Several temperature-sensitive mutant strains of E. coli display the following characteristics. Predict what enzyme or function is being affected by each mutation.
No initiation occurs.
Synthesis is very slow.
Supercoiled strands remain after replication, which is never completed.
Describe the 'end-replication problem' in eukaryotes. How is it resolved?
Many of the gene products involved in DNA synthesis were initially defined by studying mutant E. coli strains that could not synthesize DNA.
The dnaE gene encodes the α subunit of DNA polymerase III. What effect is expected from a mutation in this gene? How could the mutant strain be maintained?
The dnaQ gene encodes the ε subunit of DNA polymerase. What effect is expected from a mutation in this gene?