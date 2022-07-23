Shown here is a hypothetical viral mRNA sequence:
5'-AUGCAUACCUAUGAGACCCUUGGA-3'
Assuming that it could arise from overlapping genes, how many different polypeptide sequences can be produced? What are the sequences?
Shown here is a hypothetical viral mRNA sequence:
5'-AUGCAUACCUAUGAGACCCUUGGA-3'
Assuming that it could arise from overlapping genes, how many different polypeptide sequences can be produced? What are the sequences?
Refer to the genetic coding dictionary to respond to the following:
A base-substitution mutation that altered the sequence shown in part (a) eliminated the synthesis of all but one polypeptide. The altered sequence is shown here:
5'-AUGCAUACCUAUGUGACCCUUGGA-3'
Determine why.
Most proteins have more leucine than histidine residues, but more histidine than tryptophan residues. Correlate the number of codons for these three amino acids with this information.
What observations suggested the existence of mRNA?
Describe the structure of RNA polymerase in bacteria. What is the core enzyme? What is the role of the σ subunit?
Write a paragraph describing the abbreviated chemical reactions that summarize RNA polymerase-directed transcription.