Ch. 13 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 13 - The Genetic Code and TranscriptionProblem 31b
Chapter 13, Problem 31b

M. Klemke et al. (2001) discovered an interesting coding phenomenon in which an exon within a neurologic hormone receptor gene in mammals appears to produce two different protein entities (and ALEX). The following is the DNA sequence of the exon's end derived from a rat.
 5'-gtcccaaccatgcccaccgatcttccgcctgcttctgaagATGCGGGCCCAG
The lowercase letters represent the initial coding portion for the protein, and the uppercase letters indicate the portion where the ALEX entity is initiated. (For simplicity, and to correspond with the RNA coding dictionary, it is customary to represent the coding (non-template) strand of the DNA segment.)
Locate the initiator codon within the XLαs segment.

1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The task is to locate the initiator codon within the XLαs segment of the given DNA sequence. The initiator codon is typically the sequence 'ATG', which codes for methionine and marks the start of translation in most organisms.
Step 2: Identify the coding strand. The problem specifies that the sequence provided is the coding (non-template) strand of DNA. This strand is complementary to the template strand and matches the RNA sequence (except RNA uses uracil (U) instead of thymine (T)).
Step 3: Examine the sequence provided. The DNA sequence is: 5'-gtcccaaccatgcccaccgatcttccgcctgcttctgaagATGCGGGCCCAG. The lowercase letters represent the initial coding portion for the protein, and the uppercase letters indicate the portion where the ALEX entity is initiated.
Step 4: Locate the uppercase segment. The uppercase letters begin with 'ATG', which is the initiator codon for the ALEX entity. This codon marks the start of translation for the ALEX protein.
Step 5: Confirm the position of the initiator codon. The 'ATG' codon is located at the beginning of the uppercase segment, which corresponds to the start of the XLαs segment. This codon is essential for initiating translation of the ALEX protein.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exons and Introns

Exons are the coding regions of a gene that are expressed as proteins, while introns are non-coding regions that are spliced out during RNA processing. Understanding the distinction between exons and introns is crucial for analyzing gene structure and function, particularly in the context of alternative splicing, where different combinations of exons can lead to the production of multiple protein variants from a single gene.
Initiator Codon

The initiator codon, typically AUG, is the specific sequence in mRNA that signals the start of translation, marking where ribosomes begin synthesizing proteins. Identifying the initiator codon is essential for understanding how proteins are produced from genetic information, especially in cases where multiple proteins may be generated from the same mRNA through alternative splicing.
Alternative Splicing

Alternative splicing is a regulatory mechanism by which different combinations of exons are joined together to produce multiple mRNA variants from a single gene. This process allows for the generation of diverse protein isoforms, which can have distinct functions and regulatory roles, highlighting the complexity of gene expression and protein diversity in organisms.
