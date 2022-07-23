Linus Pauling's Contribution

Linus Pauling was a pioneering chemist who, in the 1940s, used electrophoresis to demonstrate that sickle-cell anemia was associated with a specific molecular change in hemoglobin. He proposed that the disease was caused by a single amino acid substitution in the hemoglobin protein, marking one of the first instances of linking a genetic mutation to a specific disease phenotype. This work laid the groundwork for molecular genetics and the understanding of genetic diseases.