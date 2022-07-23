Explain why the one-gene:one-enzyme concept is not considered totally accurate today.
Contrast the contributions of Pauling and Ingram to our understanding of the genetic basis for sickle-cell anemia.
1
Understand the context: Sickle-cell anemia is a genetic disorder caused by a mutation in the hemoglobin gene, leading to abnormal hemoglobin structure and function.
Explore Linus Pauling's contribution: Pauling was the first to demonstrate that sickle-cell anemia is a "molecular disease" by showing that the hemoglobin in sickle-cell patients had a different structure compared to normal hemoglobin. He used electrophoresis to separate the hemoglobin molecules based on their charge.
Examine Vernon Ingram's contribution: Ingram furthered the understanding by identifying the specific genetic mutation responsible for sickle-cell anemia. He used peptide mapping and sequencing to show that a single amino acid substitution (glutamic acid to valine) in the beta chain of hemoglobin was the cause of the disease.
Compare their contributions: Pauling's work laid the foundation by establishing the concept of a molecular basis for genetic diseases, while Ingram pinpointed the exact molecular change, providing a more detailed understanding of the genetic mutation involved.
Reflect on the impact: Together, their work highlighted the importance of molecular biology in understanding genetic disorders and paved the way for future research into genetic mutations and their effects on protein function.
Sickle-Cell Anemia
Sickle-cell anemia is a genetic blood disorder caused by a mutation in the hemoglobin gene, leading to the production of abnormal hemoglobin known as hemoglobin S. This mutation results in the distortion of red blood cells into a sickle shape, which can cause blockages in blood vessels, pain, and various complications. Understanding this condition is crucial for appreciating the genetic contributions made by researchers like Pauling and Ingram.
Linus Pauling's Contribution
Linus Pauling was a pioneering chemist who, in the 1940s, used electrophoresis to demonstrate that sickle-cell anemia was associated with a specific molecular change in hemoglobin. He proposed that the disease was caused by a single amino acid substitution in the hemoglobin protein, marking one of the first instances of linking a genetic mutation to a specific disease phenotype. This work laid the groundwork for molecular genetics and the understanding of genetic diseases.
Harold Ingram's Contribution
Harold Ingram expanded on Pauling's findings by conducting further studies that confirmed the relationship between the sickle-cell trait and the specific mutation in the beta-globin gene. Ingram's research provided a clearer understanding of the genetic basis of sickle-cell anemia, demonstrating how the mutation leads to the production of abnormal hemoglobin. His work was instrumental in establishing the field of molecular genetics and the concept of genetic disease inheritance.
