Textbook Question
Contrast the contributions of Pauling and Ingram to our understanding of the genetic basis for sickle-cell anemia.
494
views
Contrast the contributions of Pauling and Ingram to our understanding of the genetic basis for sickle-cell anemia.
HbS results in anemia and resistance to malaria, whereas in those with HbA, the parasite Plasmodium falciparum is able to invade red blood cells and cause malaria. Predict whether those with HbC are likely to be anemic and whether they would be resistant to malaria.
Define and compare the four levels of protein organization.
What are the two common types of protein secondary structure, and how do they differ?
How do covalent disulfide bonds, hydrogen bonds with water, and hydrophobic interactions all contribute to a protein's tertiary structure?