Hemoglobins from two individuals are compared by electrophoresis and by fingerprinting. Electrophoresis reveals no difference in migration, but fingerprinting shows an amino acid difference. How is this possible?
Using sickle-cell anemia as an example, describe what is meant by a molecular or genetic disease. What are the similarities and dissimilarities between this type of a disorder and a disease caused by an invading microorganism?
Contrast the contributions of Pauling and Ingram to our understanding of the genetic basis for sickle-cell anemia.
HbS results in anemia and resistance to malaria, whereas in those with HbA, the parasite Plasmodium falciparum is able to invade red blood cells and cause malaria. Predict whether those with HbC are likely to be anemic and whether they would be resistant to malaria.
Several amino acid substitutions in the α and β chains of human hemoglobin are shown in the following table.
Using the code table, determine how many of them can occur as a result of a single-nucleotide change.
Define and compare the four levels of protein organization.