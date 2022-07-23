Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Translation and Proteins
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 27

List as many different categories of protein functions as you can. Wherever possible, give an example of each category.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that proteins perform a wide variety of functions in biological systems, and these functions can be grouped into distinct categories based on their roles.
Identify the category of 'Enzymatic proteins' which act as catalysts to speed up biochemical reactions. For example, amylase breaks down starch into sugars.
Consider 'Structural proteins' that provide support and shape to cells and tissues. An example is collagen, which strengthens connective tissues.
Look at 'Transport proteins' that carry molecules across cell membranes or through the bloodstream. Hemoglobin, which transports oxygen in blood, is a classic example.
Include 'Signaling proteins' involved in communication within and between cells, such as insulin, which regulates blood sugar levels.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzymatic Function

Proteins that act as enzymes catalyze biochemical reactions, increasing reaction rates without being consumed. For example, amylase breaks down starch into sugars during digestion.
Structural Function

Structural proteins provide support and shape to cells and tissues. Collagen, found in connective tissues, is a key example that gives strength and elasticity to skin and bones.
Transport and Storage Function

Some proteins transport molecules across membranes or store essential substances. Hemoglobin transports oxygen in the blood, while ferritin stores iron within cells.
