Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - Translation and Proteins
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 14 - Translation and ProteinsProblem 30
Chapter 14, Problem 30

How does an enzyme function? Why are enzymes essential for living organisms on Earth?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that enzymes are biological catalysts, which means they speed up chemical reactions without being consumed in the process.
Recognize that enzymes function by lowering the activation energy required for a reaction to proceed, making it easier and faster for the reaction to occur.
Learn that enzymes have specific active sites where substrates (the molecules they act upon) bind, allowing the enzyme to facilitate the conversion of substrates into products.
Appreciate that enzymes are essential for living organisms because they regulate and accelerate vital biochemical reactions necessary for life, such as digestion, energy production, and DNA replication.
Note that without enzymes, many biochemical reactions would occur too slowly to sustain life, making enzymes crucial for maintaining the metabolism and overall functioning of living organisms.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
54s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme Function and Catalysis

Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy required. They bind to specific substrates at their active sites, facilitating the conversion into products without being consumed in the process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics

Specificity of Enzymes

Enzymes are highly specific, meaning each enzyme typically catalyzes only one type of reaction or acts on a particular substrate. This specificity ensures precise regulation of metabolic pathways in living organisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:45
DNA Proofreading

Role of Enzymes in Living Organisms

Enzymes are essential for life because they enable vital biochemical reactions to occur rapidly and efficiently under mild conditions. Without enzymes, metabolic processes like digestion, energy production, and DNA replication would be too slow to sustain life.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:12
Transgenic Organisms and Gene Therapy
Related Practice
Textbook Question

List as many different categories of protein functions as you can. Wherever possible, give an example of each category.

684
views
Textbook Question

List three different types of posttranslational modifications that may happen to a protein and the significance of each in the context of protein function.

441
views
Textbook Question

Why are misfolded proteins a potential problem for the eukaryotic cell, and how do cells combat the accumulation of misfolded proteins?

636
views
Textbook Question

Exon shuffling is a proposal that relates exons in DNA to the repositioning of functional domains in proteins. What evidence exists in support of exon shuffling?

904
views
Textbook Question

Three independently assorting genes (A, B, and C) are known to control the following biochemical pathway that provides the basis for flower color in a hypothetical plant:

Three homozygous recessive mutations are also known, each of which interrupts a different one of these steps. Determine the phenotypic results in the F1 and F2 generations resulting from the P1 crosses of true-breeding plants listed here:

speckled (AABBCC) × yellow (AAbbCC)

845
views
Textbook Question

Three independently assorting genes (A, B, and C) are known to control the following biochemical pathway that provides the basis for flower color in a hypothetical plant:

Three homozygous recessive mutations are also known, each of which interrupts a different one of these steps. Determine the phenotypic results in the F1 and F2 generations resulting from the P1 crosses of true-breeding plants listed here:

yellow (AAbbCC) × green (AABBcc)

529
views