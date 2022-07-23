Three independently assorting genes (A, B, and C) are known to control the following biochemical pathway that provides the basis for flower color in a hypothetical plant:

Three homozygous recessive mutations are also known, each of which interrupts a different one of these steps. Determine the phenotypic results in the F 1 and F 2 generations resulting from the P 1 crosses of true-breeding plants listed here:

speckled (AABBCC) × yellow (AAbbCC)