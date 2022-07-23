Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - Translation and Proteins
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 14 - Translation and ProteinsProblem 29
Chapter 14, Problem 29

Why are misfolded proteins a potential problem for the eukaryotic cell, and how do cells combat the accumulation of misfolded proteins?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Misfolded proteins can disrupt cellular function by forming aggregates that interfere with normal cellular processes.
These aggregates can be toxic, leading to cell damage or death, and are associated with diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
Eukaryotic cells have quality control mechanisms in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) to ensure proper protein folding.
The unfolded protein response (UPR) is activated when misfolded proteins accumulate, leading to increased production of molecular chaperones that assist in protein folding.
If misfolded proteins cannot be refolded, they are targeted for degradation by the ubiquitin-proteasome system, preventing their accumulation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protein Folding

Protein folding is the process by which a polypeptide chain acquires its functional three-dimensional structure. Proper folding is crucial for protein functionality, as misfolded proteins can lead to loss of function or gain of toxic properties. This process is assisted by molecular chaperones, which help proteins fold correctly and prevent aggregation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:05
Proteins

Proteostasis

Proteostasis refers to the maintenance of cellular protein balance, ensuring that proteins are correctly folded, functional, and degraded when necessary. Cells utilize various mechanisms, including chaperones and proteolytic systems, to manage protein quality control. Disruption of proteostasis can lead to the accumulation of misfolded proteins, which is detrimental to cell health.

Cellular Stress Responses

Cellular stress responses are adaptive mechanisms that cells activate in response to stressors, such as the accumulation of misfolded proteins. These responses include the unfolded protein response (UPR), which enhances the production of chaperones and increases degradation pathways to clear misfolded proteins. Effective stress responses are vital for cell survival and function under adverse conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:43
Translesion Synthesis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do covalent disulfide bonds, hydrogen bonds with water, and hydrophobic interactions all contribute to a protein's tertiary structure?

784
views
Textbook Question

List as many different categories of protein functions as you can. Wherever possible, give an example of each category.

684
views
Textbook Question

List three different types of posttranslational modifications that may happen to a protein and the significance of each in the context of protein function.

441
views
Textbook Question

How does an enzyme function? Why are enzymes essential for living organisms on Earth?

717
views
Textbook Question

Exon shuffling is a proposal that relates exons in DNA to the repositioning of functional domains in proteins. What evidence exists in support of exon shuffling?

904
views
Textbook Question

Three independently assorting genes (A, B, and C) are known to control the following biochemical pathway that provides the basis for flower color in a hypothetical plant:

Three homozygous recessive mutations are also known, each of which interrupts a different one of these steps. Determine the phenotypic results in the F1 and F2 generations resulting from the P1 crosses of true-breeding plants listed here:

speckled (AABBCC) × yellow (AAbbCC)

845
views