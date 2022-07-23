Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - Translation and Proteins
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 14 - Translation and ProteinsProblem 26
Chapter 14, Problem 26

How do covalent disulfide bonds, hydrogen bonds with water, and hydrophobic interactions all contribute to a protein's tertiary structure?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the role of covalent disulfide bonds: These are strong bonds formed between the sulfur atoms of two cysteine amino acids, stabilizing the protein's structure by creating loops or links between different parts of the polypeptide chain.
Examine hydrogen bonds with water: These occur between polar side chains of amino acids and water molecules, helping to stabilize the protein's structure by maintaining its solubility and proper folding in an aqueous environment.
Consider hydrophobic interactions: Nonpolar side chains of amino acids tend to cluster together away from water, driving the folding of the protein into a compact structure by minimizing exposure of hydrophobic regions to the aqueous environment.
Understand the interplay of these interactions: The combination of disulfide bonds, hydrogen bonds, and hydrophobic interactions work together to stabilize the protein's tertiary structure, ensuring it maintains its functional three-dimensional shape.
Reflect on the importance of tertiary structure: The specific folding and interactions within a protein's tertiary structure are crucial for its biological function, as they determine the protein's active sites and interaction capabilities with other molecules.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Covalent Disulfide Bonds

Covalent disulfide bonds are strong linkages formed between the sulfur atoms of cysteine residues in proteins. These bonds stabilize the protein's tertiary structure by creating cross-links that help maintain the overall shape and integrity of the protein, especially in extracellular environments where conditions can be more variable.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:25
DNA Structure

Hydrogen Bonds with Water

Hydrogen bonds occur when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to an electronegative atom, like oxygen in water, interacts with another electronegative atom. In proteins, these bonds can form between polar side chains and water molecules, influencing the folding and stability of the tertiary structure by promoting interactions that help maintain the protein's conformation in an aqueous environment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:25
DNA Structure

Hydrophobic Interactions

Hydrophobic interactions arise when nonpolar side chains of amino acids aggregate to avoid contact with water, leading to a more stable protein structure. This phenomenon drives the folding of proteins, as hydrophobic regions tend to cluster inward, away from the aqueous environment, while polar regions remain on the surface, contributing to the overall stability and functionality of the protein.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:56
Interacting Genes Overview
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Several amino acid substitutions in the α and β chains of human hemoglobin are shown in the following table.

Using the code table, determine how many of them can occur as a result of a single-nucleotide change.

759
views
Textbook Question

Define and compare the four levels of protein organization.

755
views
Textbook Question

What are the two common types of protein secondary structure, and how do they differ?

816
views
Textbook Question

List as many different categories of protein functions as you can. Wherever possible, give an example of each category.

684
views
Textbook Question

List three different types of posttranslational modifications that may happen to a protein and the significance of each in the context of protein function.

441
views
Textbook Question

Why are misfolded proteins a potential problem for the eukaryotic cell, and how do cells combat the accumulation of misfolded proteins?

636
views