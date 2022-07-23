Several amino acid substitutions in the α and β chains of human hemoglobin are shown in the following table.
Using the code table, determine how many of them can occur as a result of a single-nucleotide change.
Several amino acid substitutions in the α and β chains of human hemoglobin are shown in the following table.
Using the code table, determine how many of them can occur as a result of a single-nucleotide change.
Define and compare the four levels of protein organization.
What are the two common types of protein secondary structure, and how do they differ?
List as many different categories of protein functions as you can. Wherever possible, give an example of each category.
List three different types of posttranslational modifications that may happen to a protein and the significance of each in the context of protein function.
Why are misfolded proteins a potential problem for the eukaryotic cell, and how do cells combat the accumulation of misfolded proteins?