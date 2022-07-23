Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 11

Erythritol, a natural sugar abundant in fruits and fermenting foods, is about 65 percent as sweet as table sugar and has about 95 percent fewer calories. It is 'tooth friendly' and generally devoid of negative side effects as a human consumable product. Pathogenic Brucella strains that catabolize erythritol contain four closely spaced genes, all involved in erythritol metabolism. One of the four genes (eryD) encodes a product that represses the expression of the other three genes. Erythritol catabolism is stimulated by erythritol. Present a simple regulatory model to account for the regulation of erythritol catabolism in Brucella. Does this system appear to be under inducible or repressible control?

Identify the key components of the regulatory system: the four genes involved in erythritol metabolism, including eryD, which encodes a repressor protein that inhibits the expression of the other three genes.
Understand the role of erythritol as an effector molecule that stimulates erythritol catabolism, suggesting it interacts with the repressor to modulate gene expression.
Construct a model where, in the absence of erythritol, the EryD repressor binds to the operator region of the other three genes, preventing their transcription and thus blocking erythritol catabolism.
Describe how the presence of erythritol leads to its binding to the EryD repressor, causing a conformational change that reduces the repressor's affinity for the operator, thereby allowing transcription of the catabolic genes.
Classify the system as inducible control because the presence of the substrate (erythritol) induces the expression of the catabolic genes by inactivating the repressor.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes

Gene regulation in prokaryotes involves mechanisms that control the expression of genes in response to environmental signals. Regulatory proteins, such as repressors and activators, bind to DNA to inhibit or promote transcription. This allows bacteria to conserve energy by producing enzymes only when needed, adapting quickly to changes like the presence of specific substrates.
Inducible vs. Repressible Operons

Inducible operons are typically off and are turned on (induced) in the presence of a substrate, while repressible operons are usually on and turned off (repressed) when the end product is abundant. Inducible systems respond to the presence of a substrate to activate gene expression, whereas repressible systems respond to excess product to inhibit gene expression.
Negative Feedback and Repressor Proteins

Repressor proteins bind to operator regions to block transcription, preventing gene expression. Negative feedback occurs when the product of a pathway inhibits its own synthesis by activating a repressor. In the erythritol system, the repressor (EryD) inhibits other genes unless erythritol is present to relieve repression, illustrating a classic negative control mechanism.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the experimental rationale that allowed the lac repressor to be isolated.

Textbook Question

What properties demonstrate that the lac repressor is a protein? Describe the evidence that it indeed serves as a repressor within the operon system.

Textbook Question

Predict the effect on the inducibility of the lac operon of a mutation that disrupts the function of:

(a) The CRP gene, which encodes the CAP protein

(b) The CAP-binding site within the promoter.

Textbook Question

Describe the role of attenuation in the regulation of tryptophan biosynthesis.

Textbook Question
Attenuation of the trp operon was viewed as a relatively inefficient way to achieve genetic regulation when it was first discovered in the 1970s. Since then, however, attenuation has been found to be a relatively common regulatory strategy. Assuming that attenuation is a relatively inefficient way to achieve genetic regulation, what might explain its widespread occurrence?
Textbook Question

Neelaredoxin is a 15-kDa protein that is a gene product common in anaerobic bacteria. It has superoxide-scavenging activity, and it is constitutively expressed. In addition, its expression is not further induced during its exposure to O₂ or H₂O₂ [Silva, G. et al. (2001). J. Bacteriol. 183:4413 4420]. What do the terms constitutively expressed and induced mean in terms of neelaredoxin synthesis?

