Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in EukaryotesProblem 26
Chapter 17, Problem 26

DNA methylation is commonly associated with a reduction of transcription. The following data come from a study of the impact of the location and extent of DNA methylation on gene activity in eukaryotic cells. A bacterial gene, luciferase, was inserted into plasmids next to eukaryotic promoter fragments. CpG sequences, either within the promoter and coding sequence (transcription unit) or outside of the transcription unit, were methylated to various degrees, in vitro. The chimeric plasmids were then introduced into cultured cells, and luciferase activity was assayed. These data compare the degree of expression of luciferase with differences in the location of DNA methylation [Irvine et al. (2002). Mol. and Cell. Biol. 22:6689–6696]. What general conclusions can be drawn from these data? 
Table showing the impact of DNA methylation on luciferase expression in eukaryotic cells.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Examine the control condition where there is no methylation. Note the relative luciferase expression level (490×) as the baseline for comparison.
Step 2: Compare the luciferase expression when methylation occurs outside the luciferase transcription unit. Observe that despite a similar number of methylated CpG sequences (around 100), the expression decreases moderately (to 290× and 250×), indicating some repression but not complete.
Step 3: Analyze the effect of methylation inside the luciferase transcription unit. Notice that even with a similar or slightly higher number of methylated CpG sequences (108 and 134), the expression drops drastically (to 80× and 5×), showing a stronger repression effect when methylation is within the gene region.
Step 4: Look at the condition where the entire plasmid is methylated (12.1 kb, 593 CpG sites). The luciferase expression is almost completely repressed (2×), indicating that extensive methylation across the plasmid strongly inhibits gene expression.
Step 5: Draw a general conclusion that DNA methylation represses gene expression more effectively when it occurs within the transcription unit compared to outside it, and that the extent of methylation correlates with the degree of repression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Methylation and Gene Expression

DNA methylation involves adding methyl groups to cytosine bases, often at CpG sites, which typically represses gene transcription. This epigenetic modification can block transcription factor binding or recruit proteins that compact chromatin, reducing gene expression. The data show that methylation inside the transcription unit strongly decreases luciferase expression, highlighting methylation's role in gene silencing.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Penetrance and Expressivity

Location of Methylation Relative to the Transcription Unit

The position of methylation relative to the gene affects its impact on expression. Methylation outside the transcription unit reduces expression moderately, while methylation within the transcription unit causes a more pronounced repression. This suggests that methylation within coding or promoter regions directly interferes with transcription machinery or elongation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription

Extent of Methylation and Its Effect on Gene Activity

The size and number of methylated CpG sites correlate with the degree of gene repression. Larger methylated patches and higher numbers of methylated CpGs lead to stronger suppression of luciferase activity, as seen with entire plasmid methylation causing near-complete silencing. This indicates a dose-dependent relationship between methylation extent and transcriptional inhibition.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:38
Maternal Effect
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and regulation of the GAL system in yeast are analogous in that they both serve to adapt cells to growth on different carbon sources. However, the transcriptional changes are accomplished very differently. Consider the conceptual similarities and differences as you address the following.

Compare and contrast the roles of the lac operon inducer in bacteria and Gal3p in eukaryotes in the regulation of their respective systems.

701
views
Textbook Question

Regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and regulation of the GAL system in yeast are analogous in that they both serve to adapt cells to growth on different carbon sources. However, the transcriptional changes are accomplished very differently. Consider the conceptual similarities and differences as you address the following.

Compare and contrast the cis-regulatory elements of the lac operon and GAL gene system.

852
views
Textbook Question

Regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and regulation of the GAL system in yeast are analogous in that they both serve to adapt cells to growth on different carbon sources. However, the transcriptional changes are accomplished very differently. Consider the conceptual similarities and differences as you address the following.

Compare and contrast how these two systems are negatively regulated such that they are downregulated in the presence of glucose.

713
views
Textbook Question

During an examination of the genomic sequences surrounding the human β-globin gene, you discover a region of DNA that bears sequence resemblance to the glucocorticoid response element (GRE) of the human metallothionein IIA (hMTIIA) gene. Describe experiments that you would design to test

(1) whether this sequence was necessary for accurate β-globin gene expression and

(2) whether this sequence acted in the same way as the hMTIIA gene's GRE.

532
views
Textbook Question

Marine stickleback fish have pelvic fins with long spines that provide protection from larger predatory fish. Some stickleback fish were trapped in lakes and have adapted to life in a different environment. Many lake populations of stickleback fish lack pelvic fins. Shapiro et al. (2004) (Nature 428:717.723) mapped the mutation associated with the loss of pelvic fins to the Pitx1 locus, a gene expressed in pelvic fins, the pituitary gland, and the jaw. However, the coding sequence of the Pitx1 gene is identical in marine and lake stickleback [Chan et al. (2010). Science 327:5963,302–305]. Moreover, when the Pitx1 coding region is deleted, the fish die with defects in the pituitary gland and the jaw, and they lack pelvic fins. Explain how a mutation near, but outside of, the coding region of Pitx1 may cause a loss of pelvic fins without pleiotropic effects on the pituitary gland and jaw.

623
views
Textbook Question

Although a single activator may bind many enhancers in the genome to control several target genes, in many cases, the enhancers have some sequence conservation but are not all identical. Keeping this in mind, consider the following hypothetical example:

- Undifferentiated cells adopt different fates depending on the concentration of activator protein, Act1.

- A high concentration of Act1 leads to cell fate 1, an intermediate level leads to cell fate 2, and low levels to cell fate 3.

- Research shows that Act1 regulates the expression of three different target genes (A, B, and C) with each having an enhancer recognized by Act1 but a slightly different sequence that alters the affinity of Act1 for the enhancer. Act1 has a high affinity for binding the enhancer for gene A, a low affinity for the gene B enhancer, and an intermediate affinity for the gene C enhancer.

From these data, speculate on how Act1 concentrations can specify different cell fates through these three target genes? Furthermore, which target genes specify which fates?

597
views