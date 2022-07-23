Explain how the following mutations would affect transcription of the yeast GAL1 gene in the presence of galactose.
A mutation within the GAL80 gene that blocks the ability of Gal80 protein to interact with Gal3p.
A mutation within the GAL80 gene that blocks the ability of Gal80 protein to interact with Gal3p.
A deletion of one of the four UASG elements upstream from the GAL1 gene.
A point mutation in the GAL1 core promoter that alters the sequence of the TATA box.
A particular type of anemia in humans, called β-thalassemia, results from a severe reduction or absence of the normal β-globin chain of hemoglobin. However, the γ-globin chain, normally only expressed during fetal development, can functionally substitute for β-globin. A variety of studies have explored the use of the nucleoside 5-azacytidine for the expression of γ-globin in adult patients with β-thalassemia.
How might 5-azacytidine lead to expression of γ-globin in adult patients?
Explain why this drug may also have some adverse side effects.
Regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and regulation of the GAL system in yeast are analogous in that they both serve to adapt cells to growth on different carbon sources. However, the transcriptional changes are accomplished very differently. Consider the conceptual similarities and differences as you address the following.
Compare and contrast the roles of the lac operon inducer in bacteria and Gal3p in eukaryotes in the regulation of their respective systems.