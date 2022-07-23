Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in EukaryotesProblem 15
Chapter 17, Problem 15

Many promoter regions contain CAAT boxes containing consensus sequences CAAT or CCAAT approximately 70 to 80 bases upstream from the transcription start site. How might one determine the influence of CAAT boxes on the transcription rate of a given gene?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the gene of interest and locate its promoter region, specifically the CAAT box sequence approximately 70 to 80 bases upstream of the transcription start site.
Design an experiment to compare transcription rates by creating two versions of the gene's promoter: one with the intact CAAT box and one with a mutated or deleted CAAT box sequence.
Use a reporter gene assay by cloning each promoter variant upstream of a reporter gene (such as luciferase or GFP) to quantitatively measure transcriptional activity.
Transfect or transform appropriate cells with the constructs containing either the wild-type or mutated promoter and allow time for expression.
Measure and compare the reporter gene expression levels from both constructs; differences in expression will indicate the influence of the CAAT box on transcription rate.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Promoter Regions and Transcription Start Site

Promoter regions are DNA sequences located upstream of a gene that regulate transcription initiation. The transcription start site (TSS) is where RNA polymerase begins synthesizing RNA. Elements like CAAT boxes, found about 70-80 bases upstream, serve as binding sites for transcription factors that influence gene expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:14
Prokaryotic Transcription

CAAT Box Function and Consensus Sequence

The CAAT box is a conserved DNA sequence (CAAT or CCAAT) within promoters that binds specific transcription factors to enhance or regulate transcription efficiency. Its presence can increase the rate of transcription by facilitating the assembly of the transcriptional machinery.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:55
Sequencing Overview

Experimental Approaches to Assess Transcriptional Influence

To determine the effect of CAAT boxes on transcription rate, techniques like reporter gene assays, site-directed mutagenesis, or electrophoretic mobility shift assays (EMSAs) are used. These methods allow comparison of transcription levels with and without functional CAAT boxes, revealing their regulatory role.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Enhancers can influence the transcription of genes far away on the same chromosome. How are the effects of enhancers restricted so that they do not exert inappropriate transcriptional activation of non-target genes?

756
views
Textbook Question

Describe the manner in which activators and repressors influence the rate of transcription initiation. How might chromatin structure be involved in such regulation?

584
views
Textbook Question

Compare the control of gene regulation in eukaryotes and bacteria at the level of initiation of transcription. How do the regulatory mechanisms work? What are the similarities and differences in these two types of organisms in terms of the specific components of the regulatory mechanisms?

848
views
Textbook Question

Research indicates that promoters may fall into one of two classes: focused or dispersed. How do these classes differ, and which genes tend to be associated with each?

526
views
Textbook Question

Explain the features of the Initiator (Inr) elements, BREs, DPEs, and MTEs of focused promoters.

868
views
Textbook Question

Many transcriptional activators are proteins with a DNA-binding domain (DBD) and an activation domain (AD). Explain how each domain contributes to transcriptional initiation. Would you expect repressors to also have each of these domains?

734
views