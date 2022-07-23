Textbook Question
In principle, RNAi may be used to fight viral infection. How might this work?
Competing endogenous RNAs act as molecular 'sponges.' What does this mean, and what do they compete with?
While circular RNAs were first described long ago, they have only recently been investigated for function. What are their known and suspected functions in the cell?
How and why are eukaryotic mRNAs transported and localized to discrete regions of the cell?
How is it possible that a given mRNA in a cell is found throughout the cytoplasm but the protein that it encodes is only found in a few specific regions?
How may the covalent modification of a protein with a phosphate group alter its function?