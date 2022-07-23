miRNAs target endogenous mRNAs in a sequence-specific manner. Explain, conceptually, how one might identify potential mRNA targets for a given miRNA if you only know the sequence of the miRNA and the sequence of all mRNAs in a cell or tissue of interest.
Ch. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Chapter 18, Problem 17
While circular RNAs were first described long ago, they have only recently been investigated for function. What are their known and suspected functions in the cell?
Understand that circular RNAs (circRNAs) are a type of non-coding RNA characterized by a covalently closed loop structure without 5' caps or 3' poly-A tails, which makes them resistant to exonucleases and more stable than linear RNAs.
Explore the known functions of circRNAs, such as acting as microRNA (miRNA) sponges, where they bind and sequester miRNAs, preventing these miRNAs from downregulating their target messenger RNAs (mRNAs).
Consider their role in regulating transcription and splicing by interacting with RNA-binding proteins or influencing the expression of their parental genes.
Investigate the suspected functions, including their potential involvement in protein translation, as some circRNAs have been found to contain internal ribosome entry sites (IRES) that may allow them to be translated into peptides.
Recognize the emerging evidence that circRNAs may play roles in cellular stress responses, development, and disease processes such as cancer, highlighting the importance of ongoing research to fully elucidate their functions.
Circular RNA Structure and Biogenesis
Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are a type of non-coding RNA characterized by a covalently closed loop structure without 5' or 3' ends. They are generated mainly through back-splicing events where a downstream splice donor joins an upstream splice acceptor, distinguishing them from linear RNAs.
Functions of Circular RNAs
CircRNAs are known to regulate gene expression by acting as microRNA sponges, binding and sequestering microRNAs to prevent them from repressing target mRNAs. They may also interact with RNA-binding proteins and influence transcription or splicing, and some circRNAs can be translated into peptides.
Biological Significance and Potential Roles
CircRNAs are implicated in various cellular processes including development, differentiation, and disease states like cancer and neurological disorders. Their stability and abundance suggest roles in post-transcriptional regulation and cellular signaling, though many functions remain under investigation.
