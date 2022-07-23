Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
List three types of alternative splicing patterns and how they lead to the production of different protein isoforms.

Understand that alternative splicing is a process during gene expression that allows a single gene to produce multiple protein isoforms by including or excluding certain exons in the final mRNA.
Identify the first type: Exon skipping (or cassette exon), where an exon may be included or skipped, leading to proteins with or without that specific segment.
Identify the second type: Mutually exclusive exons, where only one of two exons is included in the mRNA, resulting in different protein variants depending on which exon is present.
Identify the third type: Alternative 5' or 3' splice sites, where the spliceosome uses different splice sites at the ends of an exon, changing the length of the exon and thus altering the protein sequence.
Explain how each of these splicing patterns changes the mRNA sequence and consequently the amino acid sequence of the protein, producing distinct isoforms with potentially different functions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alternative Splicing

Alternative splicing is a process during gene expression where different combinations of exons are joined or skipped in the pre-mRNA, resulting in multiple mRNA variants from a single gene. This mechanism increases protein diversity by producing different protein isoforms with varied functions.
Types of Alternative Splicing Patterns

Common alternative splicing patterns include exon skipping (an exon is excluded), mutually exclusive exons (only one of two exons is included), and intron retention (an intron is retained in the mature mRNA). Each pattern alters the mRNA sequence, affecting the resulting protein structure.
Protein Isoforms and Functional Diversity

Different splicing patterns produce protein isoforms that may vary in domains, localization, or activity. These isoforms can have distinct biological roles, enabling a single gene to contribute to multiple cellular functions and increasing the complexity of gene regulation.
