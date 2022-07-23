Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in EukaryotesProblem 13
Chapter 18, Problem 13

RNAi may be directed by small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) or microRNAs (miRNAs); how are these similar, and how are they different?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by defining both small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and microRNAs (miRNAs) as short, non-coding RNA molecules involved in RNA interference (RNAi), a process that regulates gene expression post-transcriptionally.
Explain the similarity: both siRNAs and miRNAs guide the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC) to target messenger RNAs (mRNAs) based on sequence complementarity, leading to gene silencing either by mRNA degradation or translational repression.
Describe the origin difference: siRNAs typically arise from exogenous double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) or long dsRNA precursors, while miRNAs are endogenously encoded in the genome and transcribed as primary miRNAs (pri-miRNAs) that are processed into mature miRNAs.
Highlight the targeting difference: siRNAs usually have perfect or near-perfect complementarity to their target mRNA, resulting in cleavage and degradation, whereas miRNAs often have partial complementarity, leading mainly to translational repression or destabilization of the mRNA.
Summarize by noting that despite their differences in origin and targeting mechanisms, both siRNAs and miRNAs play crucial roles in regulating gene expression through the RNAi pathway.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

RNA Interference (RNAi)

RNA interference is a biological process where small RNA molecules inhibit gene expression by neutralizing targeted mRNA molecules. It serves as a regulatory mechanism to control gene activity and defend against viral genomes. Both siRNAs and miRNAs function within this pathway to silence genes post-transcriptionally.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:59
RNA Interference

Small Interfering RNAs (siRNAs)

siRNAs are short, double-stranded RNA molecules typically derived from exogenous sources like viruses or experimental introduction. They guide the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC) to perfectly complementary mRNA targets, leading to their cleavage and degradation, thus silencing specific genes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:43
RNA

MicroRNAs (miRNAs)

miRNAs are endogenous, single-stranded RNA molecules processed from hairpin precursors within the cell. They usually bind imperfectly to target mRNAs, causing translational repression or destabilization rather than direct cleavage, allowing fine-tuned regulation of multiple genes simultaneously.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:59
RNA Interference
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are processing bodies (P bodies), and what role do they play in mRNA regulation?

1239
views
Textbook Question

In 1998, future Nobel laureates Andrew Fire and Craig Mello, and colleagues, published an article in Nature entitled, 'Potent and Specific Genetic Interference by Double-Stranded RNA in Caenorhabditis elegans.' Explain how RNAi is both 'potent and specific.'

623
views
Textbook Question

Present an overview of RNA interference (RNAi). How does the silencing process begin, and what major components participate?

956
views
Textbook Question

miRNAs target endogenous mRNAs in a sequence-specific manner. Explain, conceptually, how one might identify potential mRNA targets for a given miRNA if you only know the sequence of the miRNA and the sequence of all mRNAs in a cell or tissue of interest.

745
views
Textbook Question

In principle, RNAi may be used to fight viral infection. How might this work?

544
views
Textbook Question

Competing endogenous RNAs act as molecular 'sponges.' What does this mean, and what do they compete with?

563
views