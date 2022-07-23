The regulation of mRNA decay relies heavily upon deadenylases and decapping enzymes. Explain how these classes of enzymes are critical to initiating mRNA decay.
What are processing bodies (P bodies), and what role do they play in mRNA regulation?
Key Concepts
Processing Bodies (P Bodies)
mRNA Regulation
Role of P Bodies in mRNA Decay and Storage
Nonsense-mediated decay is an mRNA surveillance pathway that eliminates mRNAs with premature stop codons. How does the cell distinguish between normal mRNAs and those with a premature stop?
AU-rich elements (AREs) are cis-elements in mRNAs that regulate stability and decay. How is it possible that a single mRNA sequence element can serve to stabilize an mRNA in some cases and lead to its decay in other scenarios?
In 1998, future Nobel laureates Andrew Fire and Craig Mello, and colleagues, published an article in Nature entitled, 'Potent and Specific Genetic Interference by Double-Stranded RNA in Caenorhabditis elegans.' Explain how RNAi is both 'potent and specific.'
Present an overview of RNA interference (RNAi). How does the silencing process begin, and what major components participate?
RNAi may be directed by small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) or microRNAs (miRNAs); how are these similar, and how are they different?