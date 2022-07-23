Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in EukaryotesProblem 10
Chapter 18, Problem 10

What are processing bodies (P bodies), and what role do they play in mRNA regulation?

Understand that processing bodies, or P bodies, are distinct cytoplasmic granules found in eukaryotic cells that contain enzymes and proteins involved in mRNA metabolism.
Recognize that P bodies serve as sites where mRNA molecules can be stored temporarily or degraded, thus playing a crucial role in post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression.
Learn that P bodies contain components such as decapping enzymes (e.g., Dcp1/Dcp2), exonucleases, and RNA-binding proteins that facilitate mRNA decay and translational repression.
Note that mRNAs targeted to P bodies are often translationally silenced, meaning they are not being actively translated into proteins while in these structures.
Appreciate that P bodies help regulate the balance between mRNA stability and degradation, thereby controlling the availability of mRNA for protein synthesis and influencing cellular responses.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Processing Bodies (P Bodies)

Processing bodies, or P bodies, are cytoplasmic granules found in eukaryotic cells that contain enzymes and proteins involved in mRNA metabolism. They serve as sites where mRNA molecules can be stored, degraded, or processed, playing a key role in post-transcriptional regulation.
mRNA Regulation

mRNA regulation refers to the control of mRNA stability, translation, and degradation, which determines how much protein is produced from a gene. This regulation allows cells to respond dynamically to environmental changes and maintain proper gene expression levels.
Role of P Bodies in mRNA Decay and Storage

P bodies facilitate mRNA decay by housing enzymes like decapping and exonucleases that degrade mRNA. They also act as storage sites for translationally repressed mRNAs, allowing cells to quickly modulate protein synthesis by releasing or degrading these mRNAs as needed.
