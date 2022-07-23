AU-rich elements (AREs) are cis-elements in mRNAs that regulate stability and decay. How is it possible that a single mRNA sequence element can serve to stabilize an mRNA in some cases and lead to its decay in other scenarios?
Present an overview of RNA interference (RNAi). How does the silencing process begin, and what major components participate?
What are processing bodies (P bodies), and what role do they play in mRNA regulation?
In 1998, future Nobel laureates Andrew Fire and Craig Mello, and colleagues, published an article in Nature entitled, 'Potent and Specific Genetic Interference by Double-Stranded RNA in Caenorhabditis elegans.' Explain how RNAi is both 'potent and specific.'
RNAi may be directed by small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) or microRNAs (miRNAs); how are these similar, and how are they different?
miRNAs target endogenous mRNAs in a sequence-specific manner. Explain, conceptually, how one might identify potential mRNA targets for a given miRNA if you only know the sequence of the miRNA and the sequence of all mRNAs in a cell or tissue of interest.
In principle, RNAi may be used to fight viral infection. How might this work?