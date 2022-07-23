Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Identical twins each carry the same genome, but over time, can develop different phenotypes. How can you explain this?

Understand the concept of identical twins: Identical twins originate from a single fertilized egg that splits into two embryos, meaning they share the same genetic material (genome).
Introduce the concept of epigenetics: Epigenetics refers to changes in gene expression that do not involve alterations to the DNA sequence itself. These changes can be influenced by environmental factors, lifestyle, and experiences.
Explain environmental influences: Over time, identical twins may be exposed to different environments, diets, stress levels, or physical activities, which can lead to variations in gene expression and ultimately different phenotypes.
Discuss random mutations: While identical twins start with the same genome, random mutations can occur in their DNA over time, leading to slight genetic differences that may contribute to phenotypic variation.
Highlight the role of gene-environment interaction: The interaction between genes and environmental factors can amplify differences in phenotypes, even in individuals with identical genomes, such as identical twins.

Genotype vs. Phenotype

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable physical and biochemical characteristics resulting from the genotype and environmental influences. Identical twins share the same genotype, but their phenotypes can differ due to various factors, including environmental conditions and lifestyle choices.
Epigenetics

Epigenetics is the study of changes in gene expression that do not involve alterations to the underlying DNA sequence. Environmental factors, such as diet, stress, and exposure to toxins, can lead to epigenetic modifications that affect how genes are expressed, potentially resulting in different phenotypes in identical twins despite their identical genetic code.
Environmental Influences

Environmental influences encompass all external factors that can affect an organism's development and phenotype. For identical twins, differences in their environments—such as social interactions, nutrition, and physical activity—can lead to variations in their traits and health outcomes, illustrating how the same genetic information can manifest differently in distinct contexts.
