Write a short essay describing how epigenetic changes in cancer cells contribute to the development and maintenance of cancers.
What are the major mechanisms of epigenetic genome modification?
What parts of the genome are reversibly methylated? How does this affect gene expression?
What are the possible roles of proteins in histone modification?
Describe how reversible chemical changes to DNA and histones are linked to chromatin modification.
Why are changes in nucleosome spacing important in changing gene expression?