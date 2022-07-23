Chromomeres, Sister Chromatids, Tetrads, Dyads, and Monads

Chromomeres are bead-like structures on chromosomes visible during early meiosis. Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome connected at the centromere. A tetrad refers to the four chromatids of a bivalent. Dyads are pairs of sister chromatids after the first meiotic division, and monads are single chromatids after the second division.