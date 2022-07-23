Textbook Question
Contrast telophase in plant and animal mitosis.
Describe the phases of the cell cycle and the events that characterize each phase.
Define and discuss these terms:
(a) synapsis
(b) bivalents
(c) chiasmata
(d) crossing over
(e) chromomeres
(f) sister chromatids
(g) tetrads
(h) dyad
(i) monads
Given the end results of the two types of division, why is it necessary for homologs to pair during meiosis and not desirable for them to pair during mitosis?
Contrast spermatogenesis and oogenesis. What is the significance of the formation of polar bodies?