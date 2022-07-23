Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Mitosis and Meiosis
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 2 - Mitosis and MeiosisProblem 7
Chapter 2, Problem 7

How are chromosomes named on the basis of their centromere placement?

Understand that chromosomes are classified based on the position of their centromere, which is the constricted region where the two chromatids are joined.
Identify the main types of centromere positions: metacentric, submetacentric, acrocentric, and telocentric.
Metacentric chromosomes have the centromere located near the middle, resulting in two arms of approximately equal length.
Submetacentric chromosomes have the centromere slightly off-center, producing one arm longer than the other.
Acrocentric chromosomes have the centromere close to one end, creating a very short (p) arm and a long (q) arm; telocentric chromosomes have the centromere at the very end, essentially having only one arm.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosome Structure

Chromosomes are composed of DNA and proteins, with a central region called the centromere that divides the chromosome into two arms. The centromere's position influences the shape and classification of the chromosome.
Centromere Placement Types

Chromosomes are classified based on centromere location into metacentric (centromere in the middle), submetacentric (off-center), acrocentric (near one end), and telocentric (at the end). This classification helps in identifying and comparing chromosomes.
Karyotyping and Chromosome Naming

Karyotyping is the process of pairing and ordering chromosomes by size and centromere position. Chromosomes are named and numbered based on these features, aiding genetic analysis and diagnosis of chromosomal abnormalities.
