Describe the events that characterize each stage of mitosis.
How are chromosomes named on the basis of their centromere placement?
Contrast telophase in plant and animal mitosis.
Define and discuss these terms:
(a) synapsis
(b) bivalents
(c) chiasmata
(d) crossing over
(e) chromomeres
(f) sister chromatids
(g) tetrads
(h) dyad
(i) monads
Contrast the genetic content and the origin of sister versus nonsister chromatids during their earliest appearance in prophase I of meiosis. How might the genetic content of these change by the time tetrads have aligned at the equatorial plate during metaphase I?
Given the end results of the two types of division, why is it necessary for homologs to pair during meiosis and not desirable for them to pair during mitosis?