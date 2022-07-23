How has DNA-sequencing technology evolved in response to the emerging needs of genome scientists?
What roles do restriction enzymes, vectors, and host cells play in recombinant DNA studies? What role does DNA ligase perform in a DNA cloning experiment? How does the action of DNA ligase differ from the function of restriction enzymes?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Restriction Enzymes
Vectors and Host Cells
DNA Ligase Function
How can gene knockouts, transgenic animals, and gene editing techniques be used to explore gene function?
Write a short essay or sketch a diagram that provides an overview of how recombinant DNA techniques help geneticists study genes.
The human insulin gene contains a number of sequences that are removed in the processing of the mRNA transcript. In spite of the fact that bacterial cells cannot excise these sequences from mRNA transcripts, explain how a gene like this can be cloned into a bacterial cell and produce insulin.
Although many cloning applications involve introducing recombinant DNA into bacterial host cells, many other cell types are also used as hosts for recombinant DNA. Why?
Using DNA sequencing on a cloned DNA segment, you recover the nucleotide sequence shown below. Does this segment contain a palindromic recognition sequence for a restriction enzyme? If so, what is the double-stranded sequence of the palindrome, and what enzyme would cut at this sequence?
CAGTATGGATCCCAT