Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 23 - Developmental Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 23 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 19b
Chapter 23, Problem 19b

The apterous gene in Drosophila encodes a protein required for wing patterning and growth. It is also known to function in nerve development, fertility, and viability. When human and mouse genes whose protein products closely resemble apterous were used to generate transgenic Drosophila [Rincon-Limas et al. (1999). Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. (USA) 96:2165–2170], the apterous mutant phenotype was rescued. In addition, the whole-body expression patterns in the transgenic Drosophila were similar to normal apterous.
What do these results indicate about the molecular nature of development?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The apterous gene in Drosophila is essential for wing patterning, nerve development, fertility, and viability, indicating it has multiple developmental roles.
Recognize that the experiment involved introducing human and mouse genes, which encode proteins similar to Drosophila apterous, into mutant flies lacking functional apterous.
Note that the mutant phenotype was rescued by these transgenic genes, meaning the human and mouse proteins could substitute for the Drosophila protein's function.
Interpret that the similar whole-body expression patterns of the transgenic genes compared to normal apterous suggest conservation not only in protein function but also in gene regulation across species.
Conclude that these results indicate a high degree of evolutionary conservation in the molecular mechanisms controlling development, implying that key developmental genes and their regulatory networks are preserved across diverse organisms.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Conservation Across Species

Gene conservation refers to the preservation of gene sequences and functions across different species through evolution. The ability of human and mouse genes to rescue the Drosophila apterous mutant phenotype demonstrates that key developmental genes are conserved, indicating similar molecular mechanisms govern development in diverse organisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:19
Segmentation Genes

Functional Homology of Proteins

Functional homology means that proteins from different species can perform similar biological roles due to structural and sequence similarities. The rescue of the mutant phenotype by human and mouse apterous-like genes shows that these proteins share functional domains critical for wing patterning and other developmental processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:05
Proteins

Molecular Basis of Developmental Processes

Developmental processes are controlled by specific genes encoding proteins that regulate growth, patterning, and differentiation. The experiment highlights that molecular pathways involving apterous are fundamental and conserved, emphasizing that development relies on precise gene expression and protein function across species.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:39
mRNA Processing
Related Practice
Textbook Question

One of the most interesting aspects of early development is the remodeling of the cell cycle from rapid cell divisions, apparently lacking G1 and G2 phases, to slower cell cycles with measurable G1 and G2 phases and checkpoints. During this remodeling, maternal mRNAs that specify cyclins are deadenylated, and zygotic genes are activated to produce cyclins. Audic et al. [(2001). Mol. and Cell. Biol. 21:1662–1671] suggest that deadenylation requires transcription of zygotic genes. Present a diagram that captures the significant features of these findings.

452
views
Textbook Question

A number of genes that control expression of Hox genes in Drosophila have been identified. One of these homozygous mutants is extra sex combs, where some of the head and all of the thorax and abdominal segments develop as the last abdominal segment. In other words, all affected segments develop as posterior segments. What does this phenotype tell you about which set of Hox genes is controlled by the extra sex combs gene?

616
views
Textbook Question

The apterous gene in Drosophila encodes a protein required for wing patterning and growth. It is also known to function in nerve development, fertility, and viability. When human and mouse genes whose protein products closely resemble apterous were used to generate transgenic Drosophila [Rincon-Limas et al. (1999). Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. (USA) 96:2165–2170], the apterous mutant phenotype was rescued. In addition, the whole-body expression patterns in the transgenic Drosophila were similar to normal apterous.

What is meant by the term rescued in this context?

455
views
Textbook Question

In Arabidopsis, flower development is controlled by sets of homeotic genes. How many classes of these genes are there, and what structures are formed by their individual and combined expression?

720
views
Textbook Question

The floral homeotic genes of Arabidopsis belong to the MADS-box gene family, while in Drosophila, homeotic genes belong to the homeobox gene family. In both Arabidopsis and Drosophila, members of the Polycomb gene family control expression of these divergent homeotic genes. How do Polycomb genes control expression of two very different sets of homeotic genes?

575
views
Textbook Question

Vulval development in C. elegans is dependent on the response of some of the central epidermal progenitor cells in the region of the developing vulva to a chemical signal from the gonad. Signaling from the gonad is blocked by action of the vulvaless mutant let-23 so that none of the central progenitor cells form vulval structures. In the vulvaless mutant, n300, the central progenitor cells do not form.

Which gene is likely to act earlier in the vulval developmental pathway?

523
views