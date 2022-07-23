Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - Developmental Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 23 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 3
Chapter 23, Problem 3

Carefully distinguish between the terms differentiation and determination. Which phenomenon occurs initially during development?

1
Understand the term 'determination': Determination refers to the process by which a cell becomes committed to a specific fate. At this stage, the cell's developmental path is set, but it may not yet exhibit the characteristics of its final specialized form.
Understand the term 'differentiation': Differentiation is the process by which a determined cell undergoes changes to acquire the specific structure and function of its final specialized form. This involves changes in gene expression, protein production, and cellular morphology.
Compare the two terms: Determination is an earlier event in development where the cell's fate is decided, while differentiation is the later event where the cell expresses its specialized characteristics.
Identify the sequence of events: Determination occurs first during development, as it sets the stage for the cell's future specialization. Differentiation follows determination, allowing the cell to develop its specific traits and functions.
Relate the concepts to development: Both determination and differentiation are crucial for the proper formation of tissues and organs during development. Determination ensures that cells are committed to the correct fate, while differentiation ensures that they function appropriately in their specialized roles.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differentiation

Differentiation is the process by which unspecialized cells develop into specialized cells with distinct functions and characteristics. This process is crucial during development, as it allows cells to take on specific roles, such as becoming muscle, nerve, or blood cells. Differentiation occurs after cells have been determined to follow a particular developmental pathway.
Determination

Determination refers to the process by which a cell's fate is established, meaning it is committed to a specific developmental pathway before it undergoes differentiation. This commitment is often influenced by genetic and environmental factors, and once a cell is determined, it will typically differentiate into a specific cell type, regardless of external conditions.
Developmental Sequence

In the context of development, the sequence of determination followed by differentiation is essential. Determination occurs first, setting the stage for the cell's future identity, while differentiation follows, where the cell acquires its specialized functions. Understanding this sequence is vital for grasping how complex organisms develop from a single fertilized egg.
