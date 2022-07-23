Skip to main content
The table in this problem summarizes some of the data that have been collected on mutations in the BRCA1 tumor-suppressor gene in families with a high incidence of both early-onset breast cancer and ovarian cancer.
Table summarizing BRCA1 gene mutations, their codon positions, nucleotide changes, coding effects, and control chromosome frequencies.
Note the coding effect of the mutation found in kindred group 2082. This results from a single base-pair substitution. Draw the normal double-stranded DNA sequence for this codon (with the 5' and 3' ends labeled), and show the sequence of events that generated this mutation, assuming that it resulted from an uncorrected mismatch event during DNA replication.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the normal codon sequence for kindred group 2082. The mutation involves a single base-pair substitution (C→T) at codon 1313, which changes the amino acid from glutamine (Gln) to a stop codon. Determine the normal DNA sequence for the codon encoding glutamine. Glutamine is encoded by the codons CAA or CAG in mRNA, which corresponds to the DNA sequence GTT or GTC on the template strand (5' to 3').
Step 2: Write the normal double-stranded DNA sequence for the codon. For example, if the codon is CAA in mRNA, the corresponding DNA sequence would be: Template strand (5' to 3'): GTT; Coding strand (3' to 5'): CAA. Label the 5' and 3' ends of both strands.
Step 3: Illustrate the mismatch event during DNA replication that leads to the mutation. During replication, a cytosine (C) on the template strand is incorrectly paired with adenine (A) instead of guanine (G). This mismatch occurs due to an error in base pairing.
Step 4: Show how the mismatch is uncorrected during subsequent replication cycles. If the mismatch is not repaired, the adenine (A) on the newly synthesized strand will pair with thymine (T) in the next round of replication, resulting in a permanent substitution of C→T in the DNA sequence.
Step 5: Write the mutated double-stranded DNA sequence. After the mutation, the template strand (5' to 3') will have GTT replaced by ATT, and the coding strand (3' to 5') will have CAA replaced by TAA. Label the 5' and 3' ends of both strands and note that TAA is a stop codon, leading to premature termination of translation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

BRCA1 Gene Function

The BRCA1 gene is a crucial tumor-suppressor gene that plays a significant role in maintaining genomic stability by repairing DNA double-strand breaks. Mutations in this gene can lead to a loss of function, increasing the risk of breast and ovarian cancers. Understanding its normal function helps in comprehending how specific mutations can disrupt cellular processes and contribute to cancer development.
Types of Mutations

Mutations can be classified into several types, including point mutations, insertions, deletions, and frameshifts. A point mutation involves a change in a single nucleotide, which can lead to a different amino acid being incorporated into a protein or a premature stop codon. Recognizing these types is essential for analyzing how specific genetic changes affect protein function and contribute to disease.
DNA Replication and Mismatch Repair

During DNA replication, errors can occur, leading to mismatches between base pairs. The mismatch repair system is responsible for correcting these errors; however, if a mismatch is not corrected, it can result in a permanent mutation. Understanding the process of DNA replication and the role of mismatch repair is vital for explaining how mutations arise and their potential consequences on gene function.
