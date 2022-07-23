Skip to main content
Ch. 26 - Population and Evolutionary Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 26, Problem 17

A recent study examining the mutation rates of 5669 mammalian genes (17,208 sequences) indicates that, contrary to popular belief, mutation rates among lineages with vastly different generation lengths and physiological attributes are remarkably constant [Kumar, S., and Subramanian, S. (2002). Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 99:803–808]. The average rate is estimated at 12.2×10⁻⁹ per bp per year. What is the significance of this finding in terms of mammalian evolution?

1
Understand the context: The study reports a nearly constant mutation rate across diverse mammalian lineages, despite differences in generation length and physiology. Mutation rate here refers to the frequency at which changes in the DNA sequence occur per base pair (bp) per year.
Recall the molecular clock hypothesis: This hypothesis suggests that genetic mutations accumulate at a relatively constant rate over time, allowing us to estimate divergence times between species based on genetic differences.
Interpret the significance: A constant mutation rate across mammals implies that the molecular clock can be reliably used to estimate evolutionary timelines, even when species have different life histories or generation times.
Consider evolutionary implications: This finding suggests that mutation rates are more influenced by time rather than by factors like generation length or metabolic rate, which challenges previous assumptions about mutation rate variability.
Summarize the impact: The constancy of mutation rates supports the use of molecular data to reconstruct mammalian evolutionary history and provides a more robust framework for comparing genetic divergence across species.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Clock Hypothesis

The molecular clock hypothesis proposes that genetic mutations accumulate at a relatively constant rate over time, allowing estimation of divergence times between species. This study supports the idea by showing consistent mutation rates across diverse mammals, suggesting a reliable molecular clock for evolutionary timelines.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Translation:Wobble Hypothesis

Mutation Rate and Generation Time

Mutation rate is often thought to vary with generation length, as species with shorter generations might accumulate mutations faster. However, this finding challenges that assumption by demonstrating similar mutation rates regardless of generation time, implying other factors stabilize mutation rates across mammals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:49
Point Mutations

Implications for Mammalian Evolution

A constant mutation rate across mammals means evolutionary changes can be more accurately timed, improving phylogenetic analyses and understanding of species divergence. It also suggests evolutionary pressures or molecular mechanisms maintain mutation rates, influencing how genetic diversity and adaptation occur.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:18
Evolution
