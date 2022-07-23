Skip to main content
Ch. 26 - Population and Evolutionary Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 26 - Population and Evolutionary GeneticsProblem 18
Chapter 26, Problem 18

What are considered significant factors in maintaining the surprisingly high levels of genetic variation in natural populations?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that genetic variation in natural populations is influenced by multiple evolutionary and ecological factors that maintain diversity over time.
Consider the role of mutation as a source of new genetic variants, introducing new alleles into the population's gene pool.
Examine how natural selection, particularly balancing selection (such as heterozygote advantage or frequency-dependent selection), can maintain multiple alleles at a locus.
Analyze the impact of gene flow (migration) between populations, which can introduce new alleles and prevent populations from becoming genetically uniform.
Recognize the importance of population size and genetic drift, where large populations tend to maintain more variation, and mechanisms like recombination during sexual reproduction also contribute to genetic diversity.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Drift and Population Size

Genetic drift refers to random changes in allele frequencies, which can reduce genetic variation, especially in small populations. However, large population sizes help maintain variation by minimizing the impact of drift, allowing more alleles to persist over time.
Mutation as a Source of Variation

Mutations introduce new genetic variants into a population by altering DNA sequences. Although most mutations are neutral or harmful, some can increase genetic diversity and provide raw material for evolution, helping maintain variation in natural populations.
Balancing Selection and Heterozygote Advantage

Balancing selection maintains multiple alleles in a population by favoring genetic diversity. One example is heterozygote advantage, where individuals with two different alleles have higher fitness than homozygotes, preserving variation at specific loci.
