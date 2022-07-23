Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 26 - Population and Evolutionary Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 26 - Population and Evolutionary GeneticsProblem 1c
Chapter 26, Problem 1c

How do we know whether the genetic structure of a population is static or dynamic?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the genetic structure of a population refers to the distribution of genetic variation within that population, including allele frequencies and genotype frequencies.
Recognize that a static genetic structure means allele frequencies remain constant over generations, while a dynamic structure means allele frequencies change over time.
Use the Hardy-Weinberg principle as a baseline model, which predicts that allele and genotype frequencies will remain constant in an ideal population with no evolutionary forces acting (no mutation, migration, selection, genetic drift, or non-random mating).
Collect genetic data from the population at different time points and calculate allele frequencies using the formula \(p = \frac{2N_{AA} + N_{Aa}}{2N}\) and \(q = \frac{2N_{aa} + N_{Aa}}{2N}\), where \(N_{AA}\), \(N_{Aa}\), and \(N_{aa}\) are the numbers of individuals with each genotype, and \(N\) is the total number of individuals.
Compare allele frequencies across generations; if frequencies remain approximately the same and fit Hardy-Weinberg expectations, the structure is static; if frequencies change significantly, the structure is dynamic, indicating evolutionary forces at work.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hardy-Weinberg Equilibrium

The Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium describes a theoretical state where allele and genotype frequencies in a population remain constant across generations, assuming no evolutionary forces act on the population. It serves as a baseline to determine if a population's genetic structure is static or changing.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:04
Hardy Weinberg

Evolutionary Forces

Evolutionary forces such as natural selection, genetic drift, mutation, migration, and non-random mating can alter allele frequencies in a population. Detecting changes in these frequencies over time indicates a dynamic genetic structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:55
Overview

Population Genetics Analysis

Population genetics uses statistical methods and genetic data to measure allele frequencies and genotype distributions over time. Comparing these data points helps identify whether the genetic structure is stable or evolving.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do we know how much genetic variation is in a population?

414
views
Textbook Question

How do geneticists detect the presence of genetic variation as different alleles in a population?

636
views
Textbook Question

How do we know when populations have diverged to the point that they form two different species?

595
views
Textbook Question

How do we know the age of the last common ancestor shared by two species?

431
views
Textbook Question

Write a short essay describing the roles of mutation, migration, and selection in bringing about speciation.

544
views