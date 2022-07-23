Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 3 - Mendelian GeneticsProblem 3a
Chapter 3, Problem 3a

Albinism in humans is inherited as a simple recessive trait. For the following families, determine the genotypes of the parents and offspring. (When two alternative genotypes are possible, list both.)
Two normal parents have five children, four normal and one albino.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the inheritance pattern: Albinism is a recessive trait, so the genotype for albinism is homozygous recessive (aa), and normal pigmentation can be either homozygous dominant (AA) or heterozygous (Aa).
Since two normal parents have an albino child, both parents must carry the recessive allele. Therefore, both parents' genotypes must be heterozygous (Aa).
Determine the possible genotypes of the children using a Punnett square for parents with genotypes Aa x Aa. The possible genotypes for offspring are AA, Aa, and aa.
List the expected genotypes of the children: four normal children can be either AA or Aa, and one albino child must be aa.
Summarize the genotypes: Parents are both Aa; offspring genotypes are four normal (AA or Aa) and one albino (aa).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Recessive Inheritance

Recessive inheritance means a trait appears only when an individual has two copies of the recessive allele. In albinism, the trait is recessive, so a person must inherit the albino allele from both parents to express the condition.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance

Genotype vs. Phenotype

Genotype refers to the genetic makeup (allele combination) of an organism, while phenotype is the observable trait. Normal parents can carry recessive alleles without showing albinism, affecting the genotypes and phenotypes of their children.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes

Punnett Square and Probability

A Punnett square helps predict offspring genotypes from parental alleles. It shows the probability of inheriting dominant or recessive traits, which is essential to determine possible genotypes of parents and children in this family scenario.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:41
Probability
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In analyzing genetic data, how do we know whether deviation from the expected ratio is due to chance rather than to another, independent factor?

489
views
Textbook Question

Since experimental crosses are not performed in humans, how do we know how traits are inherited?

495
views
Textbook Question

Write a short essay that correlates Mendel's four postulates with what is now known about genes, alleles, and homologous chromosomes.

620
views
Textbook Question

Albinism in humans is inherited as a simple recessive trait. For the following families, determine the genotypes of the parents and offspring. (When two alternative genotypes are possible, list both.)

A normal male and an albino female have six children, all normal.

1275
views
Textbook Question

Albinism in humans is inherited as a simple recessive trait. For the following families, determine the genotypes of the parents and offspring. (When two alternative genotypes are possible, list both.)

A normal male and an albino female have six children, three normal and three albino.

1290
views
Textbook Question

Albinism in humans is inherited as a simple recessive trait. For the following families, determine the genotypes of the parents and offspring. (When two alternative genotypes are possible, list both.)

Construct a pedigree of the families in (b) and (c). Assume that one of the normal children in (b) and one of the albino children in (c) become the parents of eight children. Add these children to the pedigree, predicting their phenotypes (normal or albino).

1204
views