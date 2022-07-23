How do we know whether an organism expressing a dominant trait is homozygous or heterozygous?
Write a short essay that correlates Mendel's four postulates with what is now known about genes, alleles, and homologous chromosomes.
Key Concepts
Mendel's Four Postulates
Genes and Alleles
Homologous Chromosomes and Meiosis
In analyzing genetic data, how do we know whether deviation from the expected ratio is due to chance rather than to another, independent factor?
Since experimental crosses are not performed in humans, how do we know how traits are inherited?
Albinism in humans is inherited as a simple recessive trait. For the following families, determine the genotypes of the parents and offspring. (When two alternative genotypes are possible, list both.)
Two normal parents have five children, four normal and one albino.
A normal male and an albino female have six children, all normal.
A normal male and an albino female have six children, all normal.
A normal male and an albino female have six children, three normal and three albino.
A normal male and an albino female have six children, three normal and three albino.