Which of Mendel's postulates are illustrated by the pedigree that you constructed in Problem 3? List and define these postulates.
Discuss how Mendel's monohybrid results served as the basis for all but one of his postulates. Which postulate was not based on these results? Why?
What advantages were provided by Mendel's choice of the garden pea in his experiments?
Which of Mendel's postulates can only be demonstrated in crosses involving at least two pairs of traits? State the postulate.
In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. Diagram this cross, showing the genotypes and phenotypes.